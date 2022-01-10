Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has on Monday declared the final results for the posts of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization. Those candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result from the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, csbc.bih.nic.in. The Central Selection Board of Constable conducted the exam on January 3, 2021.Also Read - Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Apply For Cook, Barber, Other Posts Before This Date | Details Here

As per the notice, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from November 15 to November 24, 2021. Selected candidates were called for the Driving Test. The test was held from December 8 to December 21, 2021, at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh, Higher Secondary School (Near High School), Gardanibagh, Patna – 800002.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the Bihar Police Constable Driver Result. Follow the steps given below.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022: Step by step guide to download

Go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Results:Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization.(Advt. No. 05/2019)’ available on the homepage. A new PDF will open. Save, Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022. Take a printout of it for future use.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the result from the direct link given below.

Click Here: Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1722 vacant posts will be filled.