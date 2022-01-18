Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Tuesday released an important notice regarding the Bihar Police Constable physical efficiency test (PET) exam. As per the notice, the Commission has postponed Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 Exam due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to begin from January 28, 2022. Candidates can also check the official notice from the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For MTS, UDC, Other Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

According to the notice, the exams will be held after February 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8415 candidates will be hired for the post of Constable in different departments. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and PET/PST. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Steps to Check the Official Notice

Go to the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads,” Regarding postponement of PET scheduled on 28th January-4th February, 2022 for Bihar Police Constable.”

A new PDF will open. The official notice will appear on the screen.

Download it for future use.

Alternatively, candidates can check the official notice from the link given below.

Here’s the Direct Link