Bihar Police Recruitment 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited application for the post of Constable (Driver), against advertisement number 03/2019 in Bihar Home Guard.

Interested candidates who are eligible for the post can apply from today i.e, October 20, 2019 to November 20, 2019.

Job Summary

Notification Bihar Police Recruitment 2019 for 98 Vacancies for Constable Posts in Bihar Home Guard, Apply Online @csbc.bih.nic.in Last Date of Submission Oct 19, 2019 Official website csbc.bih.nic.in City Patna State Bihar

Constable (Driver) – 98 Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates need to have passed their class 12th board exam from a recognized university if they want to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Exam.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post should be in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam. After qualifying the written exam, the candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency and Driving Test

How to Apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2019

Go to www. csbc.bih.nic.in to apply for Bihar Police Constable Posts.