New Delhi: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result of the Bihar Police Excise Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam 2019. Candidates can check their result on the official website of the BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police SI Main Examination was held on August 25, 2019. The successful candidates will also later have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is likely to be held in October 2019.

Overall, 126 Excise SIs will be hired through the recruitment drive.

Steps to check Bihar Police SI Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for Bihar Police Excise SI Result 2019

Step 3: A new pdf file will open for the candidates to check their result

Step 4: Download the filed and keep a hard copy for future reference

Over 2,600 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 772 have been selected for the PET. They will be informed about their admit card through SMS and email.