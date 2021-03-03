Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail. The candidates who have successfully qualified for Physical Efficiency Test can download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission-bpssc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: No Change in Reservation List Till 2026, Announces CM Nitish Kumar

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission-http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Notice Section on home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Notice: Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) given on home page.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Step 5; Download and save the Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 for your future reference.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has earlier released for total 2404 vacancies for the recruitment of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail vacancies on its official website.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test for Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail Posts on 15 March 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, Sports Complex.