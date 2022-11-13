Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 689 Prohibition Constable Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Salary Here

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022 at csbc.bih.nic.in: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow, November 14, 2022. Candidates can submit the application form till December 14, 2022. A total of 689 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The online application begins: November 14, 2022

The Last Date to submit the Application form: December 14, 2022

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable: 689 posts

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Educational Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD Bihar Police Constable JOB NOTIFICATION PDF

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD Bihar Police Constable APPLICATION LINK

Bihar Police Constable Salary

Bihar Police Constable Pay Scale: Level 3( Rs. 21,700 — 53,000)

Bihar Police Constable Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Gen/ OBC/ EWS categories are required to pay Rs 675 as an application fee.

SC/ST/ Female categories Candidates are required to pay Rs 180 as an application fee.

HOW TO APPLY FOR Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC).