Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has invited applications for the recruitment of lady constables for the Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on csbh.bih.nic.in from June 24.

July 24 is the last date to apply for this recruitment drive through which a total of 454 vacancies will be filled.

Steps to Apply For Bihar Police Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Apply Online for the post of Lady Constable for Bihar Police Swabhiman Battalion’

Step 3: Next, click on the ‘Registration’ button

Step 4: Fill all the details asked for and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the application form and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can also click here to access the registration page directly. Also, they can click here for the official notification.

A candidate should have passed class 12 examination from a recognised board and should be between 18 and 30 years old in order to apply for the posts.

The selection process will consist of a written exam followed by physical efficiency test (PET). Those who clear the written exam will appear in the PET.