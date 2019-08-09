New Delhi: In big cheer for those seeking to get through Bihar Police ranks, as many as 29,000 vacancies will soon be opened to fill posts of inspector and constable.

The Bihar Police department will prepare for the massive intake once the state government gives a go-ahead.

The recruitment process is likely to begin from August end.

At least 4,568 vacancies will be open for the ranks of inspector and 22,500 positions for constable ranks.

The two-tier recruitment process will also see 2000 posts open up for chalak sipahi.