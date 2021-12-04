Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit card 2021: The Bihar Subordinate Services Commission(BPSSC) is likely to release the admit card of the Bihar Police SI Prelims exam on December 10, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam must visit the BPSSSC portal, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Subordinate Services Commission has uploaded the Bihar Police SI Admit card link which is scheduled to be active on December 10, at 11:00 AM. The exam will be held on December 26, 2021.Also Read - Oxford High School Shooting: Suspect's Parents Captured in Detroit

A candidate must score a minimum of 30 marks to qualify in the exams. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for Mains Exam.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of Bihar Subordinate Services Commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police,’ available on the homepage. A new window will open. Enter the necessary credentials to download the Bihar SI Admit card 2021. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit card 2021: Exam Pattern

The Bihar Police SI exam will be held for two hours duration. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam. Questions will be asked on topics such as current Events: National & International, sports, important national facts, renowned personalities, and common names, full forms and abbreviations, discoveries, diseases and nutrition, award and authors, culture and religion, heritage and arts and countries and currencies.