Bihar Police SI Mains 2022 Admit Card: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has released the Mains admit card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/ Sergeant in Bihar Police. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of the BPSSC, at bpssc.bih.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the admit card.

Bihar Police SI Mains 2022 Admit Card: Step by Step Guide to Download

Visit the official website of BPSSC, at bpssc.bih.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of Mains Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/ Sergeant in Bihar Police.”

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Mains Admit Card.”

Enter Registration Id, Prelims Roll number or Mobile number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on Submit option.

Your Bihar Police SI Mains 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can download the Mains Admit Card from the direct link given above.

As per the official notification, a total of 2213 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Out of the total posts, 1998 vacancies are reserved for Police Sub Inspector posts. The 215 vacant posts are reserved for Sergeant posts. This year, the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will conduct the Mains Exam on April 24, 2022.