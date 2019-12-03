New Delhi: A total of 212 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector in Transport Department has been announced by Bihar Public Subordinate Services Commission (BPSCC) on the official website Apply for 212 posts on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will begin on December 3, 2019, and end on January 6, 2020.

Students must note that the selection process will comprise of the preliminary exam, main exam, physical standards test, and interview.

For a student to be eligible for the exam an applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university.

For a male candidate belonging to general and EWS category, they must not be younger than 21 years and older than 42 years. Notably, the age limit will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

The application fee for SC, ST category students is Rs 400 while for other categories, it is Rs 700.

As of now, the date for the prelim exam has not been announced. However, the results are likely to be announced soon. The exam will comprise of 100 questions carrying 200 marks in all.

Students are also advised to refer to the recruitment advertisement on the BPSSC website.