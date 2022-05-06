Bihar Police SI Result 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the results of the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main exam (Bihar Police SI Result 2022). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of BPSSC– bpssc.bih.nic.in. According to the result notice, a total 14856 According to the merit list, a total of 14856 candidates have been selected after the BPSSC Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main written exam. The shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appeared in the merit list will now have to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) in June.Also Read - 'Mission Bihar': Prashant Kishor Reveals Next Move After Saying No To Congress

BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI Result 2022 on April 24. According to an official notification, a total of 45123 candidates appeared for the exam in both Shifts I and II

Bihar Police SI Result 2022: How To Check Result

Visit BPSSC’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link–‘Results of Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police’ on the homepage.

The merit list of the BPSSC SI Main result will appear on the screen.

Scroll down to search your roll number and download it for future use

For the direct link for Bihar Police SI Main Result 2022– Click HERE

BPSSC is conducting the Bihar Police recruitment drive for a total of 2,213 vacancies. Of the total vacancies, there are 1998 positions open for the post of Police SI and 198 for the post of Sergeant. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020. The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant preliminary exam was held on December 26, 2021. The result was announced on February 2.