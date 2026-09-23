Bihar Police SI 2026 Exam: Why BPSSC cancelled main exam for 1,799 Daroga posts?

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), Patna, has officially cancelled the main written examination for Sub-Inspector (Daroga) recruitment, in a sudden move that will come as signif

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Bihar sub inspector exam has been cancelled. Representational image

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), Patna, has officially cancelled the main written examination for Sub-Inspector (Daroga) recruitment, in a sudden move that will come as significant news for thousands of aspirants. The commission announced the decision through a notice on its official website.

The Bihar SSC on September 23, 2026, issued a notification cancelling the main written examination that was conducted in two shifts on May 27, 2026, citing unavoidable reasons. The notification does not spell out the specific technical or administrative grounds behind the decision, but the Commission said it was made to safeguard the integrity of the exam and protect candidates’ interests.

Allegations of irregularities in the SI Mains results

For the recruitment of 1,799 Bihar Police Sub-Inspectors, the preliminary exam was conducted between January 18 and 21, 2026, in two shifts each day. Once results were declared on March 16, 2026, 35,857 candidates made the cut for the main examination based on their prelims scores. The main exam then took place on May 27, again in two shifts.

The General Hindi paper was conducted in the first shift, while the General Studies paper took place in the second shift. Following the declaration of results, allegations of irregularities surfaced. A major question arose when it was observed that, at 79 locations, 301 candidates sitting in consecutive rows had passed the exam.