The candidates who are preparing for Bihar Polytechnic examination, we have some important news for you. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB likely to release Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020 today, November 12, 2020. Soon after the release, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Your admit card would be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notification, the examination would be conducted on November 26 and November 27, 2020, in the state, as per official notice. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 9 and May 10, 2020, which was postponed due to COVID19 followed by the lockdown.

The Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam is also known as DCECE (Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination). It is organized by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE Board).