Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Note, sportspersons who possess the required qualifications can also apply in the prescribed format on or before December 31, 2021.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 60 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Postal Assistant: 31

Sorting Assistant: 11

Postman : 5

5 MTS: 13

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant : Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100.

Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100. Postman: Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100.

MTS: Candidates will be given a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 – Rs56, 900.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

MTS : 18 to 25 years.

18 to 25 years. Other: 18 to 27 years.

Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Postal/ Sorting Assistant: A candidate should have passed Class 12th or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of the appointment letter.

MTS: A candidate should have passed Class 10th. The applicant should have knowledge of the local language such as Hindi.

Postman/Mail Guard: A candidate should have passed Class 12th from a recognized board. Knowledge of local language i.e Hindi. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of the appointment letter.

Application Fee: A candidate must pay a sum of Rs 100 as an application fee.