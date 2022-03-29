BPSC 67th CCE Prelims exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released an important notice regarding the revised examination date for the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination. As per the new notification, the BPSC 67th Pre Exam will now be held on May 8, 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 7, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice from the BPSC’s website –bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination dates have been changed due to the clash with the CBSE board exams.Also Read - UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 824 Posts at ukmssb.org| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled. Note candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains, and Personality tests. The Prelims exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims exam: How to Check Official Notice

Go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Date of Examination of 67th Combined(Preliminary) Competitive Examination re-scheduled on 08.05. 2022.”

A new pdf document will open on the screen.

Save the pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a direct link to check the official notification.