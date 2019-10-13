Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Result 2019: The Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board has announced the Madhyama Result on the official website, Candidates can check their scores at bssbpat.com.

Here’s How to Check Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of the Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board i.e. bssbpat.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Madhyama Result 2019’.

Step 3: In the new page, click on the link to check the individual result.

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials including your roll number.

Step 5: Your score will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format file. Check it.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

While declaring the BSSB Madhyama Result 2019, Bihar Board chairperson Bharti Mehta informed that student can file their queries related to the mark sheets or the result in a written application, stated a report. Mehta also assured that the Board will take care of the concerns raised by the students and solve their queries, added the report.