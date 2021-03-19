BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2021: There is high chance that the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2021 will be delayed as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the evaluation of class 12 board examination answer sheets to March 19, 2021. The BSEB had earlier fixed March 15 as the deadline for the evaluation of the paper, but it was later extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time. As the evaluation of answer sheets of some of the subjects could not be completed on March 17, further extension was granted. Also Read - BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely to be Released in April

However, it is now expected that the Bihar School Examination Board will declare the results of the class 12 soon on its official website. But, no official confirmation in this regard has been issued yet by the board. According to past record, the BSEB has announced class 12 board examination results within 10 days after the evaluation process is over.

After the results are put, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, or biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres across the state. This year, more than 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

Once BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 is declared: Here’s how to check score

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its printout for future references.