Bihar Schools Holiday Calendar 2024 Out, Summer Vacations Cancelled For Teachers

The Holiday Calendar 2024 for Bihar Schools has been released by the education department of Bihar government. The summer vacations have been cancelled for the teachers.

New Delhi: The Holiday Calendar 2024 for Bihar Schools has been released by the Department of Education, Bihar and the calendar has been prepared keeping in mind the direction that in one academic year, there must be a total of 220 working days. This number of working days has been mentioned in the Section 19 of the RTE Act-2009 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. Know about the Bihar Schools Holiday Calendar 2024 in detail..

As mentioned earlier, the Bihar School Holiday Calendar 2024 has been released and the notice that has been released along with it, says that the DM can only announce leaves mentioned in the calendar and in case a holiday has to be declared from outside the calendar, it will first require the permission of the Education ministry. Principals of government schools will also not be able to announce holidays apart from those mentioned in the calendar.

The holiday calendar clearly mentions that it will only be the students who will be given Summer Vacations; the summer break stands cancelled for the teachers. Special classes and exams and parent-teacher meetings will all be held during the summer vacations. Senior secondary schools are expected to follow the Manak Holiday Calendar which will be released soon.

Delhi Schools To Have 220 Minimum Working Days

In another news, Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday. “As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December),” the circular stated.

It said that prior to the commencement of the academic year and before the observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed. “The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management,” the DoE said.

