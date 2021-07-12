Bihar School Reopening News: Schools reopened in Bihar on Monday and students came face to face after months of a horrifying second wave of coronavirus that gripped the entire country. With cases declining, the online classes took a backseat for Class 11th and 12th students. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced the resumption of schools, colleges and other educational institutes in an offline mode, keeping in mind covid protocols.Also Read - Bihar Schools Can Reopen From July 12, Covid-19 Guidelines Issued | Check Latest SOPs

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Class 12 students of a school in Patna can be seen rejoicing to meet their school friends, while college students gathered to attend lectures for the first time after the long months. Also Read - Will Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopen From July 1? Here's What CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Said

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bihar: Classmates reunite after schools for students of class 11-12, colleges reopen in Patna after dip in COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/wow2c56TtT — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Although Bihar had briefly reopened schools in March 2021, they had to be shut against due to the spike of cases in the second wave in April.

“We have introduced a portal where students, teachers can upload certificates and only vaccinated people are allowed. Masks are mandatory. Online classes will be in effect. Practical classes will be in 50% mode,” said Dr Shyama Raj, Principal, JD Women’s College.

Moreover, schools with the maximum number of students have been asked to hold classes in two shifts. Entry and exit of students and staff have been staggered to ensure social distancing, while seating and sanitisation plans have been worked out beforehand.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the state is “fully alert” for a potential third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re fully alert… Centre is also on alert mode. We’re arranging every single thing including oxygen. Hospitals & officials are ready. All are conscious. We’re continuously monitoring the situation,” he said.