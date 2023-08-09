Home

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be releasing the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 admit card on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be releasing the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 admit card tomorrow. Soon after the formal release of the admit card, the candidates who applied for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and Primary Teacher positions can check and download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 is conducted for 1,70,461 Posts. Candidates who clear the recruitment exam will be posted as TGT, PGT or Primary Teacher.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Key Details

As per the schedule issued by BPSC, the Written Examination will be held on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023 in two shifts.

The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam will be held from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit card to the exam centre.

Candidates will be required to attest their passport-size photograph to the admit card.

Along with the admit card, candidates will also be required to bring valid ID proof to the exam centre.

It is important to report to the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute issues.

