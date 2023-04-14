Home

Education

Patna Administration Revises School Timing Due To Rising Temperature; Check New Timings Here

Patna Administration Revises School Timing Due To Rising Temperature; Check New Timings Here

Patna School Timing: The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.

Patna schools asked to revise hours.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Patna School Timing: With the summer heat soaring in Bihar, the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state and hit the 41.5 degrees in Patna city. In view of rising temperatures, the district administration of Patna has changed the timings of the schools from Saturday. According to Dr Chandrashekher Singh, the district magistrate of Patna issued a notification in this regard, and asked all the schools to change the timings from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m, news agency IANS reported. Earlier, the timing for every school in the district was 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

“Keeping in view of the intense heat conditions, we have decided to change the timing of the schools. The excessive heat is putting an adverse effect on the health of children. The temperature may rise more in Patna. Hence, we have decided no class in the afternoon,” Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS. “Such a guideline is also applicable on all the educational institutions, including coaching centers, colleges and other private institutions,” he further added.

You may like to read

The administration has also issued guidelines to prevent incidences of heat stroke among students.”The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all classes (including in pre-schools and anganwadi centers) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order. The order will come into force from April 15,” said the order issued by Patna district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Friday, PTI reported.

Mercury Crosses 40 Degrees in Patna

The temperature of Patna reached 40 degree Celsius and it is expected to go beyond 43 degree Celsius in the next few days. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase of 2 to 4 degree Celsius in all districts of Bihar in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.