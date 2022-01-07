Patna: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Thursday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels will remain closed till January 21. The state government has further asked all the government and private offices to function with a 50 per cent staff presence. Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21. As part of the Covid-19 restrictions, the Bihar government has ordered closure of parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls for the fortnight. However, during the meeting on Tuesday, authorities decided against imposing a complete lockdown in the eastern state.Also Read - Rs 60 Lakh Cash, Gold Jewellery Seized From Patna Engineer's House In 4 Hour

Here’s a list of what’s not allowed

All parks, gyms, swimming pools and malls will remain shut.

schools, colleges and hostels will remain closed till January 21. They can, however, continue with online classes.

Physical classes in coaching centres cannot be held.

Visitors have been barred from entering the premises of government and private offices.

All religious places have been shut.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed

Attendance in government and private offices has been limited at 50 per cent.

Hotels and restaurants to run with 50 per cent capacity.

Only 50 people have been permitted at weddings and 20 at funerals.

All shops have been directed to close by 8pm.

All social, religious and cultural functions have been capped at 50 per cent capacity with an upper limit of 50 persons.

Meanwhile, Bihar reported 1659 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. At present, Bihar has a total of 3697 active CCOVID cases, with a 97.84 per cent recovery rate. Also Read - Photos Show Startling Recovery Worth ₹1.62 Crore From Sub-Registrar in Samastipur, Bihar

Bihar was one of several states and Union territories (UTs) in the country, which observed a muted New Year celebrations owing to the curbs imposed by the state government. Last week, the ruling dispensation ordered closure of all parks in the state between December 31 and January 2, and no public celebrations for New Year were allowed in any park. Also Read - PM Modi 'Tested' Thrice For Covid, Amit Shah Twice And Priyanka Chopra 6 Times in Bihar's Arwal