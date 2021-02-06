Patna: The Bihar government will open schools for classes 6 to 8 from February 8 after the hiatus of around 10 months owing to Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Also Read - People Participating in Protest or Putting 'Anti-National' Posts Can Find it Difficult to Get Passports, Govt Jobs in Bihar & Uttarakhand | Here's Why

Earlier, schools had resumed for classes 9-12. Colleges too resumed from January 4.

As per SOPs issued by the Bihar government, schools need to strictly follow Covid-19 protocol. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be compulsory for students and teachers.

Regular classroom studies in Bihar to commence for 6th to 8th standard students from 8th February. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 5, 2021

The schools for classes IX to XII in Bihar are being run with only 50 per cent strength in order to maintain social distancing in the classrooms besides wearing masks on the campus.

Notably, the decision to reopen educational institutions including schools, both government and private, for class IX to XII from January 4, 2021 was taken at a meeting of Crisis Management Group (CMG) on December 18, 2020.

The Bihar government had on March 13, 2020 announced the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, zoos and public parks till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

The educational institutions remained closed since the state government enforced a statewide lockdown on March 22, 2020 followed by the centres nationwide lockdown announced on March 25, 2020.