Bihar Schools’ Holiday List For 2023. Schools to Remain SHUT For 121 Days | Deets Here
Bihar School Holiday List 2023: In 2023, schools will remain closed for 121 days. Of the total 121, 53 are Sundays.
New Delhi: Less than 15 days are left in year 2022 and with the arrival of new year, the list of school holidays is also awaited. In this article India.com is giving you the detailed information about how many holidays your ward (If he/she studies in Bihar) will get in the upcoming year. In 2023, schools will remain closed for 121 days. Of the total 121, 53 are Sundays. Besides, summer and winter holidays will be given separately by the private and govt-run schools in the state.
BIHAR SCHOOL HOLIDAY: LIST OF FESIVALS IN YEAR 2023
- January 26 – Republic Day – Thursday
- February 5 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali Birthday – Sunday
- February 18 – Mahashivaratri – Saturday
- March 7 – Holika Dahan – Tuesday
- March 8 – Holi – Wednesday
- March 30 – Ram Navami – Thursday
- April 04 – Mahavir Jayanti – Tuesday
- April 07 – Good Friday – Friday
- April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday – Friday
- April 22 – Eid ul Fitr – Saturday
- May 05 – Buddha Purnima – Friday
- June 29 – Bakrid – Thursday
- July 29 – Muharram – Saturday
- August 15 – Independence Day – Tuesday
- August 31 – Rakshabandhan – Thursday
- September 07 – Janmashtami – Thursday
- September 28 – Barawafat – Thursday
- October 02 – Gandhi Jayanti – Monday
- October 23 – Mahanavami – Monday
- October 24 – Vijayadashami – Tuesday
- November 12 – Diwali – Sunday
- November 13 – Govardhan Puja – Monday
- November 15 – Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti – Wednesday
- November 27 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima – Monday
- December 25 – Christmas – Monday
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a total holiday of 120 days for the schools in the state. These also include 53 Sundays. Along with these holidays, the UP-School Holiday List-2023 does not include Summer Vacations and Winter Vacations after the end of the session in schools.
According to the list released by the UP government, there are a total of 25 public holidays next year. 24 restricted holiday dates have been declared. A maximum of 11 holidays each for October and November 2023 have been announced.
