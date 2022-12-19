Bihar Schools’ Holiday List For 2023. Schools to Remain SHUT For 121 Days | Deets Here

Bihar School Holiday List

New Delhi: Less than 15 days are left in year 2022 and with the arrival of new year, the list of school holidays is also awaited. In this article India.com is giving you the detailed information about how many holidays your ward (If he/she studies in Bihar) will get in the upcoming year. In 2023, schools will remain closed for 121 days. Of the total 121, 53 are Sundays. Besides, summer and winter holidays will be given separately by the private and govt-run schools in the state.

BIHAR SCHOOL HOLIDAY: LIST OF FESIVALS IN YEAR 2023

January 26 – Republic Day – Thursday

February 5 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali Birthday – Sunday

February 18 – Mahashivaratri – Saturday

March 7 – Holika Dahan – Tuesday

March 8 – Holi – Wednesday

March 30 – Ram Navami – Thursday

April 04 – Mahavir Jayanti – Tuesday

April 07 – Good Friday – Friday

April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday – Friday

April 22 – Eid ul Fitr – Saturday

May 05 – Buddha Purnima – Friday

June 29 – Bakrid – Thursday

July 29 – Muharram – Saturday

August 15 – Independence Day – Tuesday

August 31 – Rakshabandhan – Thursday

September 07 – Janmashtami – Thursday

September 28 – Barawafat – Thursday

October 02 – Gandhi Jayanti – Monday

October 23 – Mahanavami – Monday

October 24 – Vijayadashami – Tuesday

November 12 – Diwali – Sunday

November 13 – Govardhan Puja – Monday

November 15 – Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti – Wednesday

November 27 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima – Monday

December 25 – Christmas – Monday

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a total holiday of 120 days for the schools in the state. These also include 53 Sundays. Along with these holidays, the UP-School Holiday List-2023 does not include Summer Vacations and Winter Vacations after the end of the session in schools.

According to the list released by the UP government, there are a total of 25 public holidays next year. 24 restricted holiday dates have been declared. A maximum of 11 holidays each for October and November 2023 have been announced.