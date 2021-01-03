Patna: After a hiatus of over nine months owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes will finally reopen in Bihar from Monday. However, the classes will operate only at half the strength of the total students and other protocols of coronavirus have to be followed strictly, Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. Also Read - Beware of Signs That Confirm COVID-19 is Spreading in Your Lungs

The state government has issued a list of Covid-19 safety guidelines for students and staff to follow in the schools, colleges and other education institutions resuming operation from Monday. Check below:

1) The schools, which will open for class IX to XII, will be run with only 50 per cent strength in order to maintain social distancing in the classrooms besides wearing masks on the campus. "Wearing mask for all school students on the campus has been made mandatory without which they will not be allowed to enter the premises. Besides, classes from IX to XII will be run with 50 per cent strength in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained inside the classrooms.

2) “This means only half the strength of a class will join physical session at a time,” Kumar said. Two masks each will be distributed among the school children, he said and added that teaching faculty will be made aware of the Covid-19 guidelines to be followed in the classroom.

3) The institutes’ management will ensure and maintain cleanliness and sanitation on their campuses, Kumar said while adding that “school authorities will keep a tab on whether any student is suffering from fever or having any symptoms of the virus.”

4) The medical examination of students will be conducted on a “random” basis in government schools, the Principal Secretary said. The coaching centres will have to submit a plan on starting physical classes while maintaining social distancing inside the classrooms to the regional officer and seek prior permissions from him, sources said.

Slide in number of coronavirus cases and high recovery rate of 97.61 per cent in the state seem to have boosted the confidence to resume studies physically in the educational institutions. As per the health departments bulletin, the state had till Saturday recorded 2,53,651 Covid-19 cases out of which 2,47,579 people have recovered from the contagion, thus taking its recovery rate to 97.61 per cent. The state has 4669 active cases with Covid-19 death toll mounting to 1403, the bulletin said.

