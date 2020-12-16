Bihar SSC 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the admit card for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) 2020 exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the commission i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in to download the admit card. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan leaves Bollywood to appear for SSC examination for job? Viral admit card wants us to believe that!

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 25, 2020 in centres across the state. The candidates must note that they can download the admit card from the official website bssc.bih.nic.in by logging in with the Registration/Roll Number and Date of Birth. Also Read - WTF! Bihar SSC admit card of a girl has a topless picture of popular actress!

In addition, BSSC has also released the detailed instructions and Form 12 to be filled up and submitted by candidates at the designated exam centre. Also Read - BSSC JE Exam 2016: Answer Keys Released, submit corrections before Nov. 11 on bssc.bih.nic.in

Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary stage exam of Bihar 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive 2014 exam are eligible to appear in the Main exam to be held in December 2020.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Admit Card – Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam’

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

In order to download the admit card, candidates must visit the website bssc.bih.nic.in and click on “Notice Board” available at the left hand side of the website.

The link to download the admit card, instructions and Form-12 are available on the notice board now.

Only those candidates who successfully passed the Prelims exam before and applied online to appear in the Main stage exam can download the admit card now.