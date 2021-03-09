Patna: The Bihar State Co-operative Bank, BSCB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Office Assistant or Clerk posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post through the official website of the bank i.e. bscb.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is till March 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organisation. Also Read - Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2021 Released for SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent At bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 9, 2021

Closing date of application: March 26, 2021

Online examination dates: April (Tentative)

To be eligible for the post, a Graduation Degree in any subject from a recognized university, or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Govt. of India. Knowledge of Computer is essential.

A basic Diploma in computer application (DCA) is required. The age limit of the candidate should be more than 21 years of age and less than 33 years of age.

Candidates will have to appear for the online preliminary exam. Those candidates who qualify for the examination will have to appear for the main exam. Each correct answer will fetch one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks shall be deducted.

The examination fees for general, OBS, and others are Rs 750/- and for SC/ST/Ph.D. category candidates the examination fees is Rs 550.