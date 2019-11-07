Bihar STET 2019 Exam postponed: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was supposed to conduct the State Eligibility Test 2019 today i.e. November 7. However, the exam was postponed until further notice following Patna High Court’s decision.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case there is update on the exam date.

On October 15, the court had directed the Bihar board to relax the upper age limit. The court was of the opinion that the exam is being held after 8 years, so that the relaxation of age should be granted. This will give a chance to those who missed out on the exam in the past eight years.

The exam will be conducted in a written format.

The application process started on September 9 and continued till September 25.

There are a total of 37,335 teacher posts that would be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the acquiring 60 per cent or the minimum qualifying marks in the STET 2019.