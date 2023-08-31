Home

Education

Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket At bsebstet.com

Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card Out: Download Hall Ticket At bsebstet.com

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test is used to select teachers of secondary and higher secondary schools. The test consists of two papers for each level of education.

Download Bihar STET Admit Card.

There is an important update for those appearing for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 (STET) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The authorities have issued the admit cards for the competitive examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from BSEB’s official website at bsebstet.com. The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test is used to select teachers of the secondary and higher secondary schools. The exam is scheduled to take place between September 4 and September 15.

Trending Now

The test will be conducted in two shifts. While the primary shift will take place between 10 AM and 12.30 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. Paper 1 will be for candidates aspiring to become secondary-level teachers, and Paper 2 will be for those planning to become teachers of the higher secondary level. The mode of the examination will be online with Multiple Choice Questions. There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answers.

You may like to read

The exam will consist of two parts. Unit 1 is for the specific subjects chosen by the candidates, whereas Unit 2 will be for the Art of Teaching, General Knowledge, Environmental Science, Mathematical aptitude, and Logical Reasoning.

Details On The STET Admit Card

Here are crucial details of a candidate that will be mentioned on the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2023.

1. Name of candidate

2. Roll number of candidate

3. Examination center name

4. Exam timings

5. Reporting time

6. Closing time

Steps To Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download their hall tickets for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at bsebstet.com

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the STET 2023 admit card link

Step 3

Put in your login details and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 4

Check your name and download the admit card

Step 5

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference

For gathering any further details, candidates can check out the official website at https://bsebstet.com/index.html

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES