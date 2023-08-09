Home

Bihar STET 2023: Registration Begins At bsebstet.com; Check Steps To Apply

The deadline to register for the Bihar STET 2023 exam is August 23. In addition, the BSEB will release the complete examination schedule in due course.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the official notification and informed that the online registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 begins today, August 9. Candidates can register for the STET 2023 exam by visiting the official website at bsebstet.com from 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the last date to apply for the STET 2023 exam is August 23. BSEB will issue the complete examination schedule in due course.

Every year, the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test is held to determine the eligibility of aspiring teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates interested in secondary-level teaching posts should apply for paper 1, while those interested in higher secondary-level teaching positions should apply for paper 2. Candidates can also sign up for either one or both papers.

Bihar STET 2023 Exam: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official website at bsebstet.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘registration’ link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, register yourself first.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as asked and pay the essential fee.

Step 5: Cross-check all the information entered and submit the form as directed.

The direct link will be activated from 4:30 pm today (August 9).

Bihar STET 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Backward Classes (BC) categories must pay Rs 960 for one paper. Applicants who wish to take both papers must pay Rs 1,440.

The application cost for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Person with disability (PwD) candidates is Rs 760 for one paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Bihar STET 2023: Exam Details

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The recruitment exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours). The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will consist of a total of 150 marks – with 100 marks assigned to the applied subject and 50 marks to teaching and other abilities.

For more details on age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process and others, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

