Bihar STET 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board has release applications forms for the State Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 as well as Physical Education and Health Instructor Examination 2019 (PEHIE) for 37,335 teacher posts.

Interested candidates can fill the registration forms available on the official website at bsebstet2019.in. The last date to apply in the recruitment drive is September 18, 2019. The exams will be conducted on November 7.

Follow the steps below to apply online for Bihar STET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., bsebstet2019.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Register (New Candidate)’ to generate your Unique Registration Number.

Step 3: After successful registration, an SMS and email (also check spam) will be sent on the registered phone number and email id.

Step 4: Login to the website again using your Unique Registration Number and date of birth.

Step 5: Fill in your personal details, upload the required documents and pay the registration fee as applicable. Click ‘Submit’.

Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants should have a graduation degree in education along with other qualifications with a minimum 50% marks from any recognized university. Interested candidates should be a resident of Bihar.

The age limit for physical education and health instructor post is 18 to 37 years, while for other posts it is 21 to 37 years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the acquiring 60 per cent or the minimum qualifying marks in the STET 2019.