Bihar STET Exam 2022 Latest News: Bihar government on Tuesday decided not to conduct the STET Exam 2022 with immediate effect. In this regard, the Bihar Primary Education Director in a letter to Bihar School Examination Committee said the Centre is regularly conducting CTET exam, so the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam 2022.

Notably, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted every year by the Centre. Hence, the Bihar government felt that there is no need of conducting Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government.

As per the letter from the Bihar Primary Education Director, the Bihar government said the decision will be taken after considering the need-based Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).