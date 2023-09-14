Home

Bihar STET Exam 2023 Cancelled For Mathematics Subject For Muzaffarpur 3504, 3505 Exam Centres

Bihar STET 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 exam for mathematics subjects held in 3504 and 3505 exam centres. The exam has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The examination was slated to be held on September 4, 2023. Now, the Board will conduct the Mathematics Subject examination habins subject code 110 for these centres on September 18, 2023. Aspirants can download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website – https://bsebstet.com/.

“Admit card for the cancelled exam that was held on 04-09-2023 at center code 3504 (MUZAFFARPUR IT ZONE) and 3505 (MUZAFFARPUR IT ZONE) is now available. Please download from https://bsebstet.com,” reads the statement on the website.

