Bihar STET Result 2019: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Bihar STET Result 2019 today, i.e., 12 March on Friday at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar STET Exam 2019 can check their result by visiting the official BSEB website – biharboardonline.com. Bihar STET Result 2019 was announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Education Sanjay Kumar and Chairman of Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee (BSEB) Anand Kishore were also present in the programme. Also Read - Bihar Extends Validity of TET, STET Certificates by 2 Yrs, Move to Benefit Over 80,000 Candidates

A week before the date of announcing the result (Bihar STET Result 2019), the Patna High Court dismissed the writ petitions challenging the re-examination of Bihar STET Exam 2019 on 6 March.

Steps to check Bihar STET Result 2019: