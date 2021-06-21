New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar STET 2019 result for Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu on 21 June 2021 at biharboardonline.com. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of of BSEB STET 2018 website i.e. bsebstet2019.in. Also Read - Bihar Unlock: Nitish Kumar Eases Covid Restrictions From June 23, All Offices to Remain Open

STET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and around 1.78 lakh participated in it. Out of total, the results of 12 subjects were declared in March in which a total of 1,27,000 appeared. The results of three subjects — Urdu, Sanskrit and Science were pending.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go the official site of BSEB @bsebstet2019.in Click on the link ‘Bihar STET Result 2019’ link Enter the login details which is your application number and the password which is your DOB. Click of login to access your result Download Bihar STET Result 2021 Check your result



Earlier, due to reports of alleged paper leak from one exam centre in Gaya district in January 2020, re-examination was conducted online. 106 teacher aspirants were expelled at Gaya centre for creating ruckus during the exam.

A total of 23 thousand 671 candidates appeared in the re-exam including 106 expelled candidates.