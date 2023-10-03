Home

Bihar STET Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Here’s How To Check And Download

New Delhi: The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 Results are expected to be out today, October 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can download the Bihar STET Scorecard 2023 by visiting the official website – bsebstet.com. This year, the Bihar STET examination was conducted between September 4 to September 15. The examination was held in two shifts. To download the Bihar STET Marks or Scorecard, candidates are to first visit the official website- bsebstet.com, look for the result link and click on it, enter the login credentials and then access the result. For all live updates with respect to the result, stay tuned..

