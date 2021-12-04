New Delhi: The Bihar government will recruit 4,600 teachers in colleges across the state for conducting examination and course completion on time, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said. At least 6,421 post of Vidyalaya Sahayak (school assitants) have been created in related to computer field and others, Choudhary said in the Vidhan Parishad (state Assembly) on Friday.Also Read - Bihar, Jharkhand, UP Poorest States In India: NITI Aayog's Poverty Index

The Bihar education minister said this in response to a question raised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Ram Chandra Purbey for delay in completion of courses. RJD MLC Purbey said students bore the brunt of delay in course completion. Pointing out at the B R Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur, Purbey said at least 60,000 students were not able to apply for the 4,335 posts of POs and management trainees due to the delay in conducting exams of 2018-21. Also Read - Meet 21-Year-Old Anushka Kumari, Who Has Created History by Becoming The Youngest Mukhiya in Bihar

Responding to another question raised by MLC Sanjeev Kumar Singh in the state Assembly, Bihar education minister Choudhary said 6,421 posts of school assistants were created by his department and computer literacy was made an elligible criteria for their appointments. Also Read - Maoists Kill 4 of Family, Hang Their Bodies, Blow Up House in Bihar's Gaya District

In the abscence of school assistants and clerks, the teachers will have to be involved in enrolment and registration process of new students and other related works.

Earlier, the Bihar cabinet cleared the proposal to create separate cadres of head teachers in primary classes and head masters in the higher secondary classes of government schools. Addressing the media, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, “The state will appoint 40,500 head teachers in primary schools and 5,300 head masters in the higher secondary schools.”