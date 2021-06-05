Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2021: A day after a bench of Patna High Court gave a nod to the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers in the state, the education department has issued a notification inviting applications of the differently-abled aspirants.

As per the notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts between June 11-25. Details of unit-wise, category wise and subject-wise vacancies/posts for physically challenged candidates will be published on the NIC website of every district by June 9.

Earlier last month, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had approached the Patna High Court seeking removal of its stay on recruitment of 1.25 lakh primary and secondary school teachers.

While hearing a writ petition filed by the National Federation of the Blind-Bihar, a bench of Chief Justices Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked the state government to grant 4% reservation to ‘Divyangs’ (differently-abled), including the visually impaired persons and give them 15 additional days to apply.

Notably, the blind association had filed a petition challenging the recruitment process of teachers alleging that no reservation was granted to the differently-abled aspirants.

Consequently, the recruitment was stuck for nearly two years. The matter was taken up in the Patna High Court on June 3.