BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Executives (ME) in various categories. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website of BIS on bis.gov.in. Note, candidates need to submit the filled-in application by email to me.hrd@bis.gov.in. Applicant must note the last date for submitting the BIS application form is January 31, 2022. For further details on BIS Recruitment, please scroll down.

Vacancy Details

Management Executives for NITS: 2 Posts

Management Executives for SCMD: 2 Posts

Management Executives for TNMD: 2 Posts

Management Executives for PRTD: 2 Posts

A total of 8 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 1.5 Lakh.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Management Executives for NITS: Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR).

Management Executives for SCMD: Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General.

Management Executives for TNMD: Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General).

Management Executives for PRTD: Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR/ General) or Ph.D.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of a candidate is 40 years.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of the Bureau of Indian Standards , bis.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘Career Opportunities’ tab available on the homepage.

Now go to ‘Recruitment Advt. / Result’ option.

A new page will open.

Now click on the ‘ Download ‘ option beside the ‘ Advertisement for hiring Management Executives (ME)(Advertisement No. 01/2022/HRD) ‘ option.

‘ option beside the ‘ ‘ option. A new PDF will open on the screen.

Download the Form.

Fill the application form and scan it.

After filling the application form, send it by email to me.hrd@bis.gov.in.

Candidates can download the application form from the link given below.

Click Here to Download the BIS Application Form

BIS Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here