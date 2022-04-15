BIS recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced a total of 337 vacancies across a range of posts including– Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. The online application process for BIS Recruitment 2022 is set to begin on April 19 and will continue till May 9.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 23 Scientist B Posts; Apply Online at bis.gov.in

As per the notification issued by BIS, the selection of the candidates will be done through a direct recruitment process. BIS has uploaded a recruitment notification pdf on www.bis.gov.in for a total of 337 vacancies. Candidates can only apply through online mode as no other mode of application process has been provided. A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A, Group B and Group C Posts. Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Management Executives Posts on bis.gov.in | Here's How to Register

Post-wise breakup of the vacancy

Director (Legal) – 01 post Assistant Director (Hindi) – 01 post Assistant Director (Admin and Finance) – 01 post Assistant Director (Marketing) – 01 post Horticulture Supervisor – 01 post Assistant (Computer-Aided Design) – 02 posts Stenographer – 22 posts Senior Technician – 25 posts Personal Assistant – 28 posts Technical Assistant (Laboratory) – 47 posts Assistant Section Officer – 47 posts Junior Secretariat Assistant – 61 posts and Senior Secretariat Assistant -100 posts

Eligibility criteria



Salary

The BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The national standard body of India has been providing traceable and tangible benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and import substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing.