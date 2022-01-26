BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Scientist B. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —bis.gov.in. Eligible and interested applicants must apply for the posts within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. Candidates can check educational qualifications, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - SBI PO Mains Result 2021 Released on sbi.co.in | Here's How to Download

Vacancy Details

Scientist B

Civil Engineering: 11

Chemical Engineering: 04

Textile Engineering: 02

Electrical Engineering: 05

BIS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]

Valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score of the year 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on the closing date of the application.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Scientist B posts must be between 21 to 30 years of age.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary according to Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, bis.gov.in.