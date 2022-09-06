BIS SSA Admit Card 2022 Download Link: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant today, September 06, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the BIS SSA Admit Card and BIS Personal Assistant Admit Card by visiting the official website, bis.gov.in. This year, the BIS will conduct the Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant written examination on September 21, 2022.Also Read - BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Admit Card 2022 Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Direct Link Here

As per the official notification released by BIS, the candidates will be required to secure at least 50% marks in aggregate out of the total maximum marks in the online examination to be considered for the next selection process. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

Direct Link: Download BIS SSA Admit Card 2022

How to Download BIS SSA Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at bis.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the What’s New Section.

Click on the link that reads, “Exam Notice for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant vide Advertisement NO. 2/2022/ESTT.”

Click on the link that reads,” Click here to download the Admit Card for Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, and password/date of birth.

Your BIS SSA Admit Card and BIS Personal Assistant Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the BIS SSA Call Letter and BIS Personal Assistant Call Letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Check the Structure of the test for the Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) and Personal Assistant

Name of the test and Number of Questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 50

General Awareness: 25

Quantitative Aptitude: 25

English Language: 50

Name of the test and duration of the exam

General Intelligence & Reasoning: 35 Minutes

General Awareness: 20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 25 Minutes

English Language: 40 Minutes

Direct Link: Download BIS Official Notification

Check BIS Exam Pattern

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/ correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 0.25 marks i.e. 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result by Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in. Know How to Check Scores