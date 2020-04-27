BITSAT 2020 Registration: The last date for registering online for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020 has been extended to May 5 in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - BITSAT Slot Booking 2019: Know The Steps Right Here, Check at bits-pilani.ac.in

Interested and eligible candidates, thus, can apply on the institute’s official website bitsadmission.com till 5 PM on May 5. Also Read - BITSAT 2018 Exam: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow at bitsadmission.com

A notification on the website’s homepage says, “In view of the current situation, and requests received from prospective candidates, the deadline for submission of Online applications for BITSAT-2020 is extended till 5th May 2020 (5 PM).” Also Read - BITSAT 2018 Exam Is In May: Test Date And Slot Reservation Begins On First Come First Serve Basis

Also, the exam, which was earlier scheduled to take place between May 16-25, will now be held post May 24. The notification in this regard says, “Under the circumstances, BITSAT-2020 examination, earlier scheduled during May 16–25, 2020, shall be now held after May 24, 2020. The new test dates, along with other changes in the schedule for admissions, shall be announced later at this website.”

Candidates can apply for the exam by clicking on the registration link on the homepage, or clicking here to access the registration page directly.

Meanwhile, those who have already registered, can click on this link to fill/view/submit the application form.