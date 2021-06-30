BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has extended the last date to apply for its entrance exam this year — BITSAT 2021. Earlier, the last day to apply was June 30, which has now been extended till July 7 (5 pm) in view of the current pandemic situation and the request from many candidates. The application editing window will be activated from July 4, 2021.

BITSAT 2021 will be conducted on August 3-6 this year in online mode. The first semester of the academic year 2021-2022 for the newly admitted batch is likely to start after September 14, 2021.

How to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Visit the official website — bitsadmission.com

Click on the link given to register for BITSAT 2021

Click on the new registration tab

Upload scanned copies of all required documents

Pay the registration fee

