BITSAT 2021: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has extended the last date to apply for its entrance exam this year — BITSAT 2021. Earlier, the last day to apply was June 30, which has now been extended till July 7 (5 pm) in view of the current pandemic situation and the request from many candidates. The application editing window will be activated from July 4, 2021.
BITSAT 2021 will be conducted on August 3-6 this year in online mode. The first semester of the academic year 2021-2022 for the newly admitted batch is likely to start after September 14, 2021.
How to apply for BITSAT 2021:
- Visit the official website — bitsadmission.com
- Click on the link given to register for BITSAT 2021
- Click on the new registration tab
- Upload scanned copies of all required documents
- Pay the registration fee
- For further updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website of BITS Pilani at https://www.bits-pilani.ac.in/ regularly.
Candidates can also apply through the direct link given below:
Direct link to register for BITSAT-2021