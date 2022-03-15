BITSAT 2022: Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani has opened the applications for admissions for the academic year of 2022. Candidates who are planning to take admission in BITS Pilani in the 2022-23 academic year, can register themselves on the official website– bitsadmission.com. The last date to apply for BITSAT-2022 is May 21, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Tomorrow| Details Inside

BITSAT 2022: Step by Step guide to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BITS: bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Click Here to Apply For BITSAT-2022."

Step 3: New candidates need to register first by clicking on the "New Candidate Registration" option.

Step 4: Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Step 6: Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

BITSAT 2022: Click Here to Apply

BITSAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For admission to all the above programmes except B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

BITSAT 2022: Check Prospectus Here