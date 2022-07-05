BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Update: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started the registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examinations. As per the official notification, the BITSAT 2022 application form has been released on Monday, July 04. Candidates who are planning to take admission can register themselves on the official website– bitsadmission.com. “Candidates who have applied for Session-I are eligible to apply for Session-II as per the earlier announced policy,” reads the official statement.Also Read - COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Declared; Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at comedk.org

The last date for submitting the online applications is July 20, 2022. The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted between August 3 to 7, 2022. The exam will be held in online mode. Also Read - CISCE Semester 2 Result 2022: ICSE Class 10th Result Likely to Release Next Week; Check Steps to Download Scorecard

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Important Dates

Registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2 begins: July 04

Last Date to Apply: July 20, 2022

A Step-By-Step Guide to Complete the BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Application Process

Visit the official website — bitsadmission.com

bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session – II)”

Enter your BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, password, and captcha code.

Now fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary required documents.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Download the BITSAT 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.