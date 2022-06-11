BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, will end the registration process for BITSAT 2022 tomorrow, June 12, 2022. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website, bitsadmission.com. BITSAT is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the Institute. According to the official schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 will be held from July 2 till July 9, 2022. The BITSAT session 2 exams will be conducted between August 3 to 7, 2022.Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside

BITSAT 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Apply Online

Visit the official website of BITS, bitsadmission.com

Click on the link that reads, “ Click Here to Apply For BITSAT-2022 .”

.” New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “ New Candidate Registration” option.

option. Now enter the registration details.

Login again with the system-generated ID and password.

Complete the online application form.

Upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Submit the BITSAT 2022 application form .

. After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

BITSAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For admission to all the above programmes except B. Pharm. : Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English. For admission to B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program

BITSAT 2022 Application Fee