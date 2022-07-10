BITSAT 2022 Result: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the scorecard for BITSAT 2022 July session examinations today, July 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download BITSAT 2022 Scorecard through the official website– bitsadmission.com. “Moderation process for the July Session is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated scores, if any using the below link,” reads the official statement.Also Read - West Central Railway NTPC Recruitment 2022: Register For 121 Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Salary Here

In order to access the scorecard, candidates are required to enter their application number followed by their password on the login page. According to the official schedule, session 1 of BITSAT 2022 was held from July 2 till July 9, 2022. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the BITSAT-2022 Scorecard.

How to Download BITSAT-2022 Scorecard(July Session)?

Visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your BITSAT-2022 July Session Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the BITSAT Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below.

The BITSAT session 2 exam 2022 will be conducted between August 3 to 7, 2022. The exam will be held in online mode. The last date for submitting the online applications for the session 2 exam is July 20, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.