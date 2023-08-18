Home

Bizarre Move Opted by Kota Hostels to Prevent Students Suicide| WATCH

Student Suicides: In a bid to bring down the rising cases of suicide by coaching students in Kota, the district administration has directed all the hostels and paying guests (PG) accommodations in the city to install spring-loaded ceiling fans. The bizarre move was taken as a means to manage the mental health crisis going on in the coaching hub of the country. “To provide mental support and security to the students studying/living in them and to prevent suicides from increasing among coaching students in Kota city, all hostel/PG operators in the state are directed to install a security spring device in the fans at every room, as discussed in Saturday’s meeting,” an order issued by Kota district collector Om Prakash Bunkar reads, HT reported.

Taking to X, news agency ANI wrote,”Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08).”

#WATCH | Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08) https://t.co/laxcU1LHeW pic.twitter.com/J16ccd4X0S — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2023

Recently, an 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly hanged himself in his PG room(Kota) in the fourth such case of suspected suicide by a coaching student this month. The incident came to light at night following which the police recovered the body and placed it at the mortuary of the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) for post-mortem to be conducted after the arrival of his parents.

The deceased teen, identified as Valmiki Prasad, had reportedly been taking coaching for the IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute since the last academic session and was living in a PG room in the Mahaveer Nagar area. The deceased teen allegedly hanged himself to an iron angle of his PG room door and committed suicide sometime on Tuesday, said circle inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, Paramjeet Patel. He added that the victim was last seen on Monday evening.

